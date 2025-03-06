Noah Kahan debuts song on Sesame Street to help teach kids how to cope with 'big feelings'
The Stick Season singer made an appearance with Elmo and co.
Noah Kahan has debuted his new song on Sesame Street to help kids deal with any feelings they may be struggling to process.
Today's (6th March) episode of the children’s favourite sees Kahan catch up with Elmo, Big Bird and Rosita.
The Stick Season singer shows his new friends how music makes him happy, telling them: “In fact, music can help when you're having all kinds of feelings.”
The new song details how "music, music, happy music helps when I feel sad. When I sing a happy song pretty soon the smile's back.”
This includes when sad things happen, including “when a toy breaks” or when “thoughts are flying around like snowflakes”.
Watch Noah Kahan on Sesame Street – first shared by People – below:
The track definitely does the trick for the loveable gang, with Kahan later popping up with his acoustic guitar to sing to Big Bird, with Rosita joining in on her guitar and Big Bird playing the tambourine.
Elmo happily adds: “Yeah! Mr Noah is right. Music can help when you have all different kinds of feelings!”
Noah Kahan’s appearance is the latest in a long line of singers who have paid a visit to the gang of Sesame Street throughout the years.
Destiny's Child, Paul Simon, Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, Bruno Mars and One Direction have all made guest appearances on the iconic children's show.
Meanwhile, it was confirmed today that Kahan will play the prestigious Glastonbury Festival in June as part of this year's line-up.
Sesame Street airs on Max in the US.
