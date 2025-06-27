The official synopsis for the production says: "What has become of Captain Morstan and why does his daughter now receive a valuable pearl every year from an anonymous benefactor?

"What begins as a curious puzzle soon becomes a terrifying murder hunt, with the discovery of a missing fortune, a locked room and the murdered body of Bartholomew Sholto. But who committed these heinous, inexplicable crimes and how do they involve a map of the far-off Agra Fort?

"The case of The Sign of Four stretches all of Sherlock Holmes’s powers of deduction in a mystery that was born in war-torn India and now stalks Victorian London, fuelled by the vengeance of a seemingly unstoppable, cut-throat gang.

"With the help of the Baker Street Irregulars and Doctor Watson’s new love Mary, can Holmes finally bring the gang’s malicious leader to justice, recover the stolen treasure, and reveal the hideous truth behind the riddle of The Sign of Four?"

Colin Baker and Terry Molloy in The Hound of the Baskervilles. Lisa Bowerman

Joining Baker and Molloy in the cast are Kate Ashmead as Mary Morstan, David Sandham as Jonathan Small and Martin Parsons as Athelney Jones, while Imogen Jones will be the stage manager and the live sound effects operator.

The production will tour from 23rd September to 23rd October, and ticket details can be found on the Crime & Comedy website.

Baker said of reprising his role: "When I was at school, if you won a prize, it was always a book. You were allowed to choose your own book and I chose the complete stories of Sherlock Holmes, which I still have at home with the little Upper Fourth Handwriting Prize certificate, because I enjoyed reading them avidly.

"I love the writings of Conan Doyle and Charles Dickens, so the idea of bringing Sherlock Holmes to life is something I never anticipated. They’re such cracking good stories, they really stand the test of time, and I’m portraying him now - it’s all rather exciting!"

Meanwhile, Molly added: "Colin and I are great friends and we’ve worked together many, many times since we met on Doctor Who in 1984, when we hit it off from the start. That was in Attack of the Cybermen, and I then played Davros, leader of the Daleks.

"It was Colin who suggested I play Doctor Watson to his Sherlock Holmes when we toured in The Hound of the Baskervilles in 2022, and after the success of that it’s wonderful to recreate our partnership in another classic adventure, The Sign of Four."

