Ad

Showing 1 to 10 of 10 results

  • Darkest Miriam

    Librarian Miriam Gordon lives her life in grief, but a burgeoning love affair threatens to crack open her sheltered existence. Romantic thriller, with Britt Lower, Tom Mercier and Sook-Yin Lee
    Prime Video
    +1 more

  • The Monkey

    When twin brothers find their dad's monkey toy, a series of deaths start. 25 years on, a new killing spree begins. Based on Stephen King's novel.
    Prime Video
    +1 more

  • The Prestige

    Period mystery thriller starring Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale. Victorian magicians Robert Angier and Alfred Borden have been bitter rivals since an onstage tragedy when they were learning their trade. However, their determination to ruin each other's reputation will only stop when one of them is dead.
    BBC iPlayer
    +2 more

  • Babygirl

    Nicole Kidman's high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line after beginning a volatile affair with a young intern. Steamy romantic thriller.
    Sky Store

  • American Dreamer

    Phil's a dreamer. Most dreams don't come true. Phil hates that. But that's not going to stop Phil from dreaming.
    Prime Video

  • Barbie

    Satirical fantasy comedy starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. When blonde and bubbly Barbie experiences a series of sudden crises, she must leave Barbieland to track down her human owner and make things right. But the adoring Ken follows her to Los Angeles where he discovers something called the "patriarchy" and develops some radical ideas...
    Prime Video
    +2 more

  • Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes

    Chaos ensues when cafeteria-owner Kato discovers his computer displays what will happen two minutes into the future, while the cafe TV shows what happened two min utes in the past. Japanese sci-fi comedy, starring Kazunari Tosa and Aki Asakura. In Japanese
    Prime Video

  • Heretic

    Psychological horror starring Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East. When young Mormon missionaries Sister Barnes and Sister Paxton visit the house of potential convert Mr Reed, he engages them in religious debate. However, his interest in doctrine takes a menacing turn when he traps them in his house and begins to reveal far darker intentions.
    Prime Video

  • Warfare

    A platoon of Navy SEALs embark on a mission in Iraq, with the chaos and brotherhood of war retold through their memories of the event. War drama, starring Will Poulter, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Cosmo Jarvis
    Prime Video
    +1 more

  • Jackie Brown

    Crime thriller starring Pam Grier and Samuel L Jackson. Flight attendant Jackie Brown is arrested for smuggling money and drugs into the country for ruthless arms dealer Ordell Robbie. Realising that Ordell is likely to kill her, Jackie decides to play him and the cops off against each other.
    Prime Video
    +1 more
See more Best films on Amazon Prime Video
Ad
Ad
Ad

Subscribe in time for our Strictly Special

Enjoy weekly copies of Radio Times, and full access to the Radio Times App. Subscribe by 17 September for 5 weeks for only £2 and get your Strictly Special.
Subscribe now
Ad