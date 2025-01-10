Best films on Amazon Prime Video
Darkest MiriamLibrarian Miriam Gordon lives her life in grief, but a burgeoning love affair threatens to crack open her sheltered existence. Romantic thriller, with Britt Lower, Tom Mercier and Sook-Yin Lee
The MonkeyWhen twin brothers find their dad's monkey toy, a series of deaths start. 25 years on, a new killing spree begins. Based on Stephen King's novel.
The PrestigePeriod mystery thriller starring Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale. Victorian magicians Robert Angier and Alfred Borden have been bitter rivals since an onstage tragedy when they were learning their trade. However, their determination to ruin each other's reputation will only stop when one of them is dead.
BabygirlNicole Kidman's high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line after beginning a volatile affair with a young intern. Steamy romantic thriller.
American DreamerPhil's a dreamer. Most dreams don't come true. Phil hates that. But that's not going to stop Phil from dreaming.
BarbieSatirical fantasy comedy starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. When blonde and bubbly Barbie experiences a series of sudden crises, she must leave Barbieland to track down her human owner and make things right. But the adoring Ken follows her to Los Angeles where he discovers something called the "patriarchy" and develops some radical ideas...
Beyond the Infinite Two MinutesChaos ensues when cafeteria-owner Kato discovers his computer displays what will happen two minutes into the future, while the cafe TV shows what happened two min utes in the past. Japanese sci-fi comedy, starring Kazunari Tosa and Aki Asakura. In Japanese
HereticPsychological horror starring Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East. When young Mormon missionaries Sister Barnes and Sister Paxton visit the house of potential convert Mr Reed, he engages them in religious debate. However, his interest in doctrine takes a menacing turn when he traps them in his house and begins to reveal far darker intentions.
WarfareA platoon of Navy SEALs embark on a mission in Iraq, with the chaos and brotherhood of war retold through their memories of the event. War drama, starring Will Poulter, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Cosmo Jarvis
Jackie BrownCrime thriller starring Pam Grier and Samuel L Jackson. Flight attendant Jackie Brown is arrested for smuggling money and drugs into the country for ruthless arms dealer Ordell Robbie. Realising that Ordell is likely to kill her, Jackie decides to play him and the cops off against each other.