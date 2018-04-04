Benedict Cumberbatch to guest on The Graham Norton Show

Will this be another classic stint on the sofa?

Cumberfans rejoice! The Otter-faced Sherlock star is one of Graham Norton’s guests on his Friday 20th April show.

Cumberbatch will be discussing his role as Dr Strange in Marvel mash-up Avengers: Infinity Wars, alongside Matt Le Blanc and Maxine Peake.

Cumberbatch is known for his eventful and entertaining appearances on The Graham Norton Show, which have seen him come face to face with his hero Harrison Ford, a wax work of himself and some dedicated fans, showcased his impression of Graham and highlighted his endearing inability to pronounce the word “penguin”, among many other memorable moments.

Here’s a Cumberbatch super-cut to prepare you for his next stint…

Benedict Cumberbatch and co guest on The Graham Norton Show on BBC1 on Friday 20th April at 10:35pm