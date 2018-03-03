Here’s why everybody was talking about David Tennant, Cormoran Strike, and a sad Vicar of Dibley farewell this week

From detective drama to Doctor Who and a fitting tribute to a cult TV legend lost, here's what YOU had to say about the week's biggest TV and entertainment stories

Check out the biggest entertainment stories and the best TV talking points from the past seven days…

Fans said a sad farewell to Vicar of Dibley star Emma Chambers

Dawn French led the celebrity tributes to her Vicar of Dibley co-star, Emma Chambers. The actress, who played Alice Tinker in the popular BBC comedy series, died at the age of 53.

Fans flocked to Twitter and Facebook to express their sadness at her passing.

“She made me laugh so hard at the end, not getting the jokes. Oh my this is sad, we will never see a possible reunion special!” wrote Cali Lily Razpotnik.

“This is terribly sad news, she was like sunshine,” Theresa McArthur added.

Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress. Very sad news. — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) February 24, 2018

And in other news…

Declan Donnelly danced around in a pair of gold hotpants on Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant and Dec are known for putting on quite the End of The Show Show on Saturday Night Takeaway and the first of the series did not disappoint.

Dec paid tribute to special guest Kylie Minogue by donning a pair of hotpants and gyrating on a specially constructed bar.

We had no words.

You, the readers, had LOTS of them.

“It was entertainment that we miss I enjoyed every minute of it, and will definitely be watching all the series,” wrote Lucilla Cousins.

“That was so funny, especially when Kylie got the giggles and forgot to mime,” added Pam Hart.

Fans complained that there weren’t enough episodes of JK Rowling’s Cormoran Strike

The first adaptation of Rowling’s Cormoran Strike novels (written under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith) was a three-episode affair, but follow up The Silkworm and latest adaptation Career of Evil are both just two episodes long.

Fans have been gripped by Career of Evil part one and already wish they could have even more time with Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger’s Strike and Robin.

“Totally adore the TV adaptations, the casting is sublime,” wrote Sue Bridgland. “I just wish they had all been three parts and that she would write more.”

“Best drama on TV by far,” added Jan Neale. “Great casting and perfect adaptation. More please.”

Maggie Wright does make a very good point, though: “Initially I said ‘yes, more please’ but it’s so special, like a really tasty dessert that if there was more it wouldn’t be such a treat.”

David Tennant got everybody VERY excited about Good Omens

The Doctor Who star is playing a devilish rogue in the TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s novel and he’s really hyping it up.

“It’s quite hard tonally to get a grip on what Good Omens is, because it’s this very unique world that comes from Terry and Neil’s novel and from the scripts, which Neil has adapted pretty faithfully from that novel,” Tennant told The Herald.

“I think it’s quite unlike anything I’ve ever been in before and possibly anything many people have seen before.

“I hope it lives up to the book,” wrote a cautious Gareth Buckley on Facebook.

Author Neil Gaiman certainly seems to think it will because he sang Tennant and his co-star Michael Sheen’s praises on Twitter.

“I hired the best Scottish actor of his generation, and the best Welsh actor of his generation, and could not imagine having a better Crowley and Aziraphale,” he said.

The BBC’s drama boss promised plenty of female Doctor Who writers for series 11

“Having a diverse team on that show feels appropriate, important and essential,” said Piers Wenger, who told Broadcast that “a number” of the scripts from Chris Chibnall’s first Who series are by female writers.

And Darren Criss wowed viewers as Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace

It’s a long way from Glee the 28-year-old actor has come, trading in his Warblers blazer and taking on a very sinister role. Criss plays the man who allegedly shot and killed Versace in 1997, and his performance left viewers in awe.

“Darren Criss gives a career-defining performance,” Raffael Müller wrote. “He is terrifying.”

I know it's only March but I really can't envision anybody this year giving a better TV performance than @DarrenCriss as Andrew Cunanan. Just scary good. #ACSVersace — jαsє (@JAS0Ntweets) March 1, 2018

#TheAssassinationofGianniVersace proving to me once again how great an actor @DarrenCriss is and it’s only 28 mins in — Anna (@annactara) February 28, 2018