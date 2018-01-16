Is Life on Netflix?

How to watch and stream the crime drama series

The detective drama Life, set in sunny Los Angeles, gripped crime fans across the world when it was originally broadcast between 2007 and 2009.

The show follows Charlie Crews, played by Damian Lewis, who is a police officer released from prison after serving twelve years for the murder of his business partner and family. A crime that, crucially, he did not commit.

Charlie Crews tries to solve the mystery of the crime and rebuild his life on the outside, along with his detective partner, Dani Reese (Sarah Shahi) and housemate Ted Earley (Adam Arkin).

Life aired for two series on NBC, where (on the website) subscribers can still find it. It can also be watched on US streaming service, hulu.

The mystery of where UK viewers can watch is has now been solved and justice has been brought to its fans.

The entire show is available to stream on Netflix.