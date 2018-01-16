Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Is Life on Netflix?

Is Life on Netflix?

How to watch and stream the crime drama series

Netflix, KP

The detective drama Life, set in sunny Los Angeles, gripped crime fans across the world when it was originally broadcast between 2007 and 2009.

Advertisement

The show follows Charlie Crews, played by Damian Lewis, who is a police officer released from prison after serving twelve years for the murder of his business partner and family. A crime that, crucially, he did not commit.

Charlie Crews tries to solve the mystery of the crime and rebuild his life on the outside, along with his detective partner, Dani Reese (Sarah Shahi) and housemate Ted Earley (Adam Arkin).

Life aired for two series on NBC, where (on the website) subscribers can still find it. It can also be watched on US streaming service, hulu.

The mystery of where UK viewers can watch is has now been solved and justice has been brought to its fans.

Advertisement

The entire show is available to stream on Netflix.

Tags

All about Life

Netflix, KP
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Band of Brothers (Getty, TG)

Is Band of Brothers on Netflix?

138054.872bbe03-b0b9-4e87-bbc6-e6412453ac09

New BBC drama to explore the impact Princess Diana’s death had on the general public

Simon Cowell and Cheryl at X Factor Judges Houses

The Ex Factor Look who's back...

imagenotavailable1

Emmerdale spoilers: Belle in peril after suffering new health relapse – first look pictures

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more