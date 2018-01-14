Who left Dancing on Ice? Full list of eliminated celebrities and professional skaters

There can only be one champion, and here we keep track of all the celebrities who have been voted off Dancing on Ice

Twelve celebrities started their Dancing on Ice journey, but there will only be one winner.

Advertisement

There are ten whole weeks of ice action ahead, and one by one the celebrities will be whittled down.

Their scores from judges Jason Gardiner, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be combined with the viewers’ votes and the two stars who rank at the bottom will compete in the skate-off, with one celebrity each Sunday having to go home.

Here’s everyone who’s so far been voted off Dancing on Ice:

Weeks 1 & 2: Candice Brown

Who was Candice in the skate off against? Lemar

With the celebrities split over two weeks, former Bake Off winner Candice Brown was the first star to land in the skate off alongside her professional partner Matt Evers in the very first episode.

The following week it was Lemar and Melody Le Moal who ended up in the bottom two and had to go up against Candice in the skate off to see who would be the first to leave the show.

Based solely on the skate off, Jason Gardiner opted to save Candice and Matt because they had a more “assured performance” that had “more shape and style to it”. Meanwhile Ashley Banjo also chose to save the former Bake Off winner, citing that their skate-off performance was “executed much better”.

However Jayne Torvill chose Lemar as he had more difficulty in the routine so it was down to Head Judge Christopher Dean to make the casting vote, and he chose to save Lemar.

It meant that Candice became the first celebrity to leave Dancing on Ice. After being eliminated, she said: “I did my best and I couldn’t have done any more”.

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice airs Sundays on ITV