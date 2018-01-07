Meet the cast of McMafia

New BBC crime drama McMafia has a huge cast of international actors, with the production team aiming to hire performers from the same regions as their characters for greater authenticity.

If you’re wondering where you might have seen these familiar faces before, take a look at our full guide to the cast and characters below…

James Norton as Alex Godman

The English-raised son of Russian mobsters, Alex has tried to leave his parents criminal past behind him – but when the past comes back to haunt them, he has to get his hands dirty.

James Norton is best known for his breakout roles in BBC1’s Happy Valley and ITV’s Grantchester, with other notable roles in productions like Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Black Mirror, the BBC production of War & Peace and Doctor Who.

David Dencik as Boris Godman

Alex’s tearaway uncle Boris longs to return the family to their rightful place at the top of the criminal underworld – whatever the price.

Aside from a recent scene-stealing turn in Jane Campion’s Top of the Lake: China Girl, Swedish-Danish actor David Dencik’s roles over the years have included parts in films like War Horse, Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy and The Girl with the Dragon Tatoo, with TV roles in The Borgias and Follow The Money among his many other credits.

Alexey Serebryakov as Dimitri Godman

Alex’s father is a former mafia boss turned exile, who pines for his homeland within the luxury confines of a cushy London life.

Alexey Serebryakov is one of the most popular and highly-paid actors in his native Russia (he also has Canadian citizenship), with high-profile roles in Russian productions including Ivanov, Cargo 200, Leviathan and Legend of Kolovrat.

Serebryakov also plays the titular lead role in Doctor Richter, a Russian remake of US medical drama House.

Maria Shukshina as Oksana Godman

Alex’s mother has adjusted better to Western life than her husband, and longs to pull him out of his stupor.

Maria Shukshina is best known in her native Russia for film roles including Burnt by the Sun 2: Exodus, Bury Me Behind the Baseboard and American Daughter, also appearing in TV shows like Dear Masha Berezina, Take Me With You, The Village and My Family is Crazy.

She also hosts TV show Zhdi Menya on Channel One Russia, and was a judge on Russia’s equivalent of Britain’s Got Talent, Minuta slavy.

Merab Ninidze as Vadim Kalyagin

A brutal mob boss and devoted family man, Vadim comes into conflict with the Godman family.

Georgian actor Merab Ninidze moved to Austria in the 90s, and works mostly in Vienna and Berlin with a wide range of film roles under his belt.

Western audiences will probably recognise him most easily from parts in Steven Spielberg’s Bridge of Spies and Channel 4 foreign-language drama Deutschland 83, but he’s also appeared in movies like Jupiter’s Moon, Nowhere in Africa, The Rainbowmaker and Under Electric Clouds as well as TV parts in Berlin Station, A Case for Two and Tatort (basically the German version of The Bill) among others.

Juliet Rylance as Rebecca Harper

Alex’s long-term live-in girlfriend Rebecca is a well-meaning soul who works for ethical banker Sydney Bloom.

Actress and producer Juliet Rylance has appeared in various films and TV series over the years including horror film Sinister, The Knick, American Gothic, Frances Ha and A Dog’s Purpose. She is the stepdaughter of Oscar-winning Wolf Hall and Bridge of Spies actor Mark Rylance.

David Strathairn as Semiyon Kleiman

A Russian expat turned Israeli businessman, Kleiman pulls Alex into his shadowy world.

American actor David Strathairn is a longtime star of the big and small screen, with notable roles including CIA Deputy Director Noah Vosen in the Bourne films, Edward R Murrow in Good Night and Good Luck and Peter Kotsiopulos in The Blacklist.

He’s also appeared in projects including sci-fi TV series Alphas, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Billions, Z: The Beginning of Everything, Lincoln, The Spiderwick Chronicles and The Sopranos.

Faye Marsay as Katya Godman

Alex’s little sister Katya has completely acclimatised to life in the UK, and has little interest in her family’s shady past.

Faye Marsay is best known for breakout roles in The White Queen, Game of Thrones and Fresh Meat, with more recent appearances in Black Mirror, Love, Nina and Bancroft. She has also appeared in Pride, Doctor Who, My Mad Fat Diary and Glue.

Karel Roden as Karel Benes

Karel Benes is a former policeman turned henchman for a Czech mob boss, who develops a good relationship with Alex.

Czech actor Karel Roden has appeared in a variety of international roles including English language films and TV series like RocknRolla, Mr Bean’s Holiday, The Bourne Supremacy, Hellboy, Bulletproof Monk, The Wrong Mans, Sword of Vengeance and A Lonely Place to Die.

Meanwhile he has also appeared in Czech projects including Murder in Polná, A Prominent Patient, We Are Never Alone and Little Crusader in recent years.

Yuval Scharf as Tanya

Tanya is a mysterious Israeli woman Alex meets during his travels, with a connection to the shady Semiyon Kleiman.

Tel Aviv-born Yuval Scharf has appeared in projects including TV series Fullmoon, The Wonders, A Matter of Sex, New York, Ha-Chaim Ze Lo Ha-Kol and Ana Arabia among others.

Sofia Lebedeva as Lyudmilla Nikoyevna

Believing she’s about to start an exciting new life in Egypt, Lyudmilla instead finds herself in terrible danger.

Russian actor Sofia Lebedeva is relatively new to acting, and has mainly appeared in Russian language dramas prior to McMafia including Poveliteli snov, A zori zdes tikhie and children’s animation series Jingliks.

Oshri Cohen as Joseph

Joseph is Semiyon’s loyal enforcer and right-hand man.

Oshri Cohen has appeared in various projects made in his homeland of Israel, including Naor’s Friends, Hakl Shafit, Matzav Ha’Uma and Ahava Me’ever Lapina. He also starred in an episode of US thriller Homeland.

Maria Mashkova as Masha Popova

Alex’s ex-girlfriend, who still holds a torch for her former love.

Russian actor Maria Mashkova has mainly acted in her home country, with roles in TV series and filmes like Zabyty, Okhota na gaulyaytera and Mafiya: Igra na vyzhivanie.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Dilly Mahmood

Dilly is a smalltime gangster in Mumbai, India, who sees his way to becoming top dog – with a little help from Semiyon.

Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has appeared in some of Bollywood’s most famous films including Black Friday, New York, Peepli Live, Kahani, Gangs of Wasseypur and Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 2.

He has also appeared in BAFTA-winning film Lion, The Lunchbox, Mom and Babumoshai Bandookbaaz among many other projects.

Sam Hoare as Alan Raynott

A wealthy would-be investor for Alex’s firm with a hidden agenda.

Sam Hoare has actually starred alongside Norton before in 2015’s Life in Squares and Grantchester, with roles in Dickensian, An Adventure in Space and Time, Plebs, Dark Angel, Outlander, Captain America: The First Avenger and Dancing on the Edge also on his CV. He recently appeared in TV series Endeavour and National Treasure.

Tim Ahern as Sydney Bloom

A wealthy ethical banker and Rebecca’s employer, Bloom might not be a squeaky-clean as he first appears…

US actor Tim Ahern has a long career in film and TV, appearing in projects including Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, Humans, Brimstone, Lilyhammer, Boston Public and Law & Order among others.

McMafia begins on BBC1 on New Year’s Day at 9.00pm, continuing the next day (Tuesday 2nd January) at the same time