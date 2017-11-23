Peaky Blinders guest star Adrien Brody channeled The Godfather and fans loved it

Adrien Brody’s mafia man Luca Changretta swaggered into Peaky Blinders series four in style – but viewers reckoned he was channelling more than a bit of The Godfather.

Advertisement

"I heard you dress well, Mr Shelby. But now I see, not so well as me."#PeakyBlinders @BBCTwo pic.twitter.com/UVAH6vOs4m — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) November 22, 2017

That accent? Surely it must come straight from a Mafia movie marathon…

Director to Adrian Brody: "Yeah just do an impression of Marlon Brando in The Godfather, yep that's great, and just throw in an Italian hand for good measure" #PeakyBlinders — Alice Waterfield (@AKWaterfield) November 22, 2017

Adrian Brody delivering his best Don Corleone impression in tonight's ep……and I for one, throughly applaud it👏🏻

Cracking tv that 👌🏻#PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/Uem4Q21lez — Mike Sullivan (@SullySullSull) November 22, 2017

Is it just me or did Adrien Brody just watch Brando’s godfather scenes to get into character… #PeakyBlinders — DamienBroderick (@BroderickDamien) November 22, 2017

Though not everyone was totally convinced.

Adrien Brody giving it an Asda price Godfather performance in peaky blinders 😂😂😂what is it with this programs and accents — krm (@KarremXO) November 22, 2017

As he faced off against Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby and laid down the rules of the game, there was a bit of an act-off between the two men.

Brody exuded pure menace as he leered: “None of your family will survive. We are an organisation of a different dimension.”

Just when you thought it was impossible to steal a scene from Cillian Murphy, along comes Adrian Brody. (Peaky) Blinding stuff. — Tobias Latham (@tobelatham) November 22, 2017

Jesus Christ, Adrien Brody is terrifying #PeakyBlinders — Dr Fern Riddell (@FernRiddell) November 22, 2017

Adrien Brody in Peaky Blinders. WOW. What a performance. #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/KbT3fDs3OY — James Mahon (@jamesmahon11) November 22, 2017

Just wait until Luca slips into full Godfather mode… that’s when things will get brutal.

Advertisement

Peaky Blinders returns on Wednesday 29th November at 9pm on BBC2