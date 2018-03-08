Meet the cast of Jessica Jones season 2

Returning stars Krysten Ritter and Rachael Taylor join new cast member Janet McTeer in the Netflix and Marvel series – but what about David Tennant? Find out about all the actors and characters in season two

Marvel’s Jessica Jones returns to Netflix on Thursday 8th March 2018.

Advertisement

Season one stars Krysten Ritter, Rachael Taylor and Carrie-Anne Moss all return for season two, along with new additions including JR Ramirez and Golden Globe-winning actress Janet McTeer.

Then, of course, there is the small mystery of David Tennant’s possible return as villain Kilgrave…

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast and characters in Jessica Jones season two below.

Jessica Jones – Krysten Ritter

As season two opens, New York private investigator Jessica Jones is trying to put her life back together after the events of season one, while also dealing with her new-found notoriety after killing tormentor Kilgrave.

“She is a survivor of so many traumas in her life. As this season finds her, we’re starting to learn more about her and initially the biggest factor seems to be that she’s dealing with this inner monster,” says star Krysten Ritter. “She’s almost afraid of her power and it strikes me that she’s worried that she’s going to lose control of herself. She’s afraid that because she has killed someone, that she is a murderer.”

Krysten Ritter has become of Netflix’s leading stars after appearing in Jessica Jones and Marvel spin-off The Defenders. Before landing the role, she starred in US sitcom Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23 and was a season two regular in Breaking Bad. She also guest-starred in Gilmore Girls between 2006 and 2007 as Rory’s friend Lucy.

Trish Walker – Rachael Taylor

Jessica’s best friend, radio host Patricia ‘Trish’ Walker, is also recovering after helping Jessica overcome Kilgrave in season one. Season two sees Trish try to take an active role in her friend’s investigations – but, as actress Rachael Taylor says, that comes with its own issues: “Trish is quite a covetous woman. I think she looks at Jessica who has powers and she’s really quite deeply jealous of them and wishes that Jessica would do more with the gifts that she has.”

Australian actress Rachael Taylor launched her Hollywood career with a role in Transformers, before going on to star in horror movie Shutter. She also appeared in Grey’s Anatomy before landing her role in Jessica Jones.

Jeri Hogarth – Carrie-Anne Moss

Lawyer Jeri Hogarth occasionally used Jessica Jones’ services during season one, but her life quickly spiralled out of control when she tried to strike a bargain with Kilgrave. Jeri wanted him to coerce her wife Wendy into signing divorce papers – instead, Kilgrave instructed Jeri’s wife to murder her. Jeri was only saved by her secretary Pam, but in the process Pam accidentally killed Wendy in the process.

Carrie-Anne Moss is one of the most recognisable stars in Jessica Jones, having starred in sci-fi film franchise The Matrix. Her character In Jessica Jones has also regularly appeared in fellow Marvel Netflix series Daredevil, Iron Fist and The Defenders.

Malcolm Ducasse – Eka Darville

Malcolm was Jessica’s drug-addicted neighbour in season one, but it transpired that his addiction had been fed and encouraged by Kilgrave. However, season two sees the character transformed: now he’s Jessica’s assistant, eager to partner with her – and pick her up when she’s down.

Aussie actor Eka Darville appeared in rebooted Power Rangers series RPM, and has also featured in Vampire Diaries spin-off The Originals.

Janet McTeer

Janet McTeer’s character is shrouded in mystery as season two opens. Netflix teases that she is “a mysterious woman who holds crucial insights into Jessica’s past and others like her.”

McTeer adds. “She’s complicated. What I loved about her is that there’s nothing obvious about her. Every time you think it’s going to go one way, it goes slightly another way.”

Actress Janet McTeer won a Golden Globe award and was nominated for an Oscar for her role as Mary Jo Walker in the 1999 film Tumbleweeds. She followed this up with another Academy Award nomination for her supporting role in 2011 movie Albert Nobbs. More recently she’s appeared in historical TV drama The White Queen, and starred opposite Daniel Radcliffe in The Woman in Black.

Oscar Arocho – JR Ramirez

Another new character for season two, Cuban artist and father Oscar Arocho moves into Jessica’s building as the new superintendent. Executive producer Jeph Loeb says, “Part of what makes Oscar a unique character in Jessica’s life is that he’s a single parent and there’s a kid who’s running around and idolises Jessica so it gives you an interesting triangle of emotion that I don’t think we’ve seen before.”

JR Ramirez has appeared in both Starz series Power and DC superhero series Arrow, where he starred as Wildcat.

Griffin Sinclair – Hal Ozsan

Celebrated English journalist Griffin Sinclair is Trish’s new boyfriend in season two, but is he all that he seems?

Born in North Cyprus and raised in London, actor Hal Ozsan made his TV break on Dawson’s Creek, before going on to feature in series including 90210, Kyle XY and The Blacklist. He was also a writer and producer on Viceland series What Would Diplo Do?

Kilgrave – David Tennant

How much will season two feel the influence of Kilgrave? Season one ended in the villain’s death – at least, that’s what we’re pretty sure happened…

However, recent trailers have heavily hinted that Kilgrave could be returning in some form, and showrunner Melissa Rosenberg has even said she was delighted to have the chance to write for David Tennant again, so perhaps season one’s finale wasn’t quite as final as we thought.

Advertisement

Former Doctor Who and Broadchurch star David Tennant is currently hard at work filming BBC and Amazon series Good Omens, co-created by Neil Gaiman. “I think it’s quite unlike anything I’ve ever been in before and possibly anything many people have seen before,” he said recently.