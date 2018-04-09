Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Toy Story 4 gets official release date for summer 2019

Toy Story 4 gets official release date for summer 2019

We'll be going to infinity and beyond in just over a year's time

TOY STORY 3 (L-R) Bullseye, Mr. Potato Head, Mrs. Potato Head, Jessie, Hamm, Barbie, Woody, Rex, Slinky Dog, Buzz Lightyear, Aliens ©Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved. Sky pics, TL

Four years after the project was first announced, it’s finally happened. We have a release date for Toy Story 4: 21 June 2019.

Advertisement

Two years after the film was originally slated for release, Disney announced the news via Toy Story’s Facebook page with a photo of a giant post-it board. Obviously.

Reach for the post-it! Toy Story 4 comes to theatres on June 21, 2019. 🎉🎨: @kimmybirdsell and @vincent_salvano

Posted by Toy Story on Friday, April 6, 2018

So, what else do we know about the fourth instalment of the franchise, released nine years after Toy Story 3? Firstly, most of the key characters will return: Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Bo Peep (Annie Potts) and Jessie (Joan Cusack) will break out of the toy box once more.

We were also promised a love story between Woody and Bo Peep when Parks and Rec star Rashida Jones and her writing partner Will McCormack were set to pen the movie. However, Jones and McCormack left the project in November 2017, citing a lack of diversity in the company. It’s not yet clear how much of this original plot remains.

Advertisement

And although John Lasseter – the man responsible for Toy Story and Toy Story 2 – was originally billed to direct, he has been replaced by Inside Out screenwriter Josh Cooley.

Tags

All about Toy Story

TOY STORY 3 (L-R) Bullseye, Mr. Potato Head, Mrs. Potato Head, Jessie, Hamm, Barbie, Woody, Rex, Slinky Dog, Buzz Lightyear, Aliens ©Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved. Sky pics, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Donald Glover tweets – then deletes – Deadpool ‘script’ criticising Marvel decision to scrap TV series

143162.3039c5ee-c7c5-4aa5-a86f-5a10a60a5c9a

Pixar reveal Elastigirl will be the focus of The Incredibles 2

143169.0f668f57-088b-4b5a-a732-69574d1e2006

Will Smith cast as The Genie in Disney’s live-action Aladdin remake

Screen Shot 2018-04-09 at 08.18.17

Han Solo chooses the thug life in new trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more