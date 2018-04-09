Toy Story 4 gets official release date for summer 2019

We'll be going to infinity and beyond in just over a year's time

Four years after the project was first announced, it’s finally happened. We have a release date for Toy Story 4: 21 June 2019.

Advertisement

Two years after the film was originally slated for release, Disney announced the news via Toy Story’s Facebook page with a photo of a giant post-it board. Obviously.

Reach for the post-it! Toy Story 4 comes to theatres on June 21, 2019. 🎉🎨: @kimmybirdsell and @vincent_salvano Posted by Toy Story on Friday, April 6, 2018

So, what else do we know about the fourth instalment of the franchise, released nine years after Toy Story 3? Firstly, most of the key characters will return: Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Bo Peep (Annie Potts) and Jessie (Joan Cusack) will break out of the toy box once more.

We were also promised a love story between Woody and Bo Peep when Parks and Rec star Rashida Jones and her writing partner Will McCormack were set to pen the movie. However, Jones and McCormack left the project in November 2017, citing a lack of diversity in the company. It’s not yet clear how much of this original plot remains.

Advertisement

And although John Lasseter – the man responsible for Toy Story and Toy Story 2 – was originally billed to direct, he has been replaced by Inside Out screenwriter Josh Cooley.