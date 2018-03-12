Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One debuted to a standing ovation

Steven Spielberg’s upcoming sci-fi film Ready Player One received a standing ovation on its debut at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. Needless to say, the reviews that followed have been glowing.

Critics and filmmakers who were amongst the first people to see the film have taken to social media to lavish praise upon the ET director’s latest, a dystopian, virtual reality-centric flick littered with 1980s pop cultural references, calling it “joyous and thrilling”.

“READY PLAYER ONE: So so so much movie. Sometimes too much but what I kept thinking over and over again was ‘my kids are gonna LOVE THIS.’ It is joyous and thrilling for the people who it’s designed to joy and thrill,” RogerEbert.com editor Brian Tallerico tweeted.

Rotten Tomatoes’ senior editor Grae Drake called it “one of the most technically brilliant things I have EVER seen”.

A certain corner of the internet had been wary of the film since the first reference-packed trailer dropped back in July, expressing the fear that it would be all throwback, no heart.

Ready Player One looks like what would happen if all the degradation of Comic Con and E3 got into the water and poisoned all our reservoirs. — Kaleb Horton (@kalebhorton) July 23, 2017

But those fears have been eased by the first reactions to the film, which brought the premiere crowd to its feet. Check out a clip of the standing ovation at the Paramount theatre in Austin below.

Ready Player One stars Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Simon Pegg, and Lena Waithe. Read some further praise from critics and filmmakers below:

#ReadyPlayerOne is classic Spielberg fun! What a blast, can't wait to see it again. Rewards repeat viewings. Tons of great references, visuals and heart. So kick ass it blew the speakers! — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) March 12, 2018

Well everyone relax, Ready Player One will indeed be the biggest thing in the world — Emily Yoshida (@emilyyoshida) March 12, 2018

Spielberg just said he makes many films, like The Post, from behind the camera. He made Ready Player One from the audience. That’s the perfect summation of this experience. — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) March 12, 2018

Ready Player One: Legit great. This is why we love movies…why we need pop culture. Major Spielberg — Sean Cordy (@sean_cordy) March 12, 2018

Bit of technical difficulties during climax of #ReadyPlayerOne sound cut out and it stopped. Don't they know all they need to do is take the cartridge of the film out and blow on it!? Duh! …Seriously though this film is a gamers dream! Kick Ass so far! — Joe Vargas (@AngryJoeShow) March 12, 2018

So yeah, I LOVED Ready Player One. It’s perhaps the geekiest movie ever made. So so so happy right now! — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) March 12, 2018

I’m so happy to be right about READY PLAYER ONE. That movie is everything that a great blockbuster needs to be. All the cynicism and negativity everyone’s been spouting is nothing compared to this film’s massive heart. Thank you, Mr. Spielberg, for make me a kid again for a night — James Preston Poole (@JamesPPoole) March 12, 2018

Ready Player One will be released in UK cinemas on 28th March 2018