Anthony Mackie reveals unlikely super-friends on the set of Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War star Anthony Mackie has revealed what happens when lots of super people get together: super-friendships.

The Falcon actor was speaking with his Infinity War co-stars at ACE Comic-Con in Phoenix when he described the massive superhero showdown glimpsed in trailers.

“There was one day we were on set and were doing this scene that’s in the trailer where we’re all running to battle, you know, all of us are on set and it’s like forty superheroes,” he said.

“I look to my right and I see Tom Holland and Dave Batista. I see them in the corner and Tom is literally the size of Dave’s leg, I don’t know what they’re talking about but Batista jumps up and does a kick-punch move and I was like, ‘Yo, you’re about to kill him!’”

Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, added: “That day was really fun, I know the day you’re talking about… you’ll see. It was a great day with a lot of great people.”

The scene in question was seen in the first Infinity War trailer, and shows a troupe of heroes running into battle against Thanos.

Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, and Josh Brolin are just a few of the stars that join Mackie and Evans in the cast.

The Avengers: Infinity War is released in cinemas April 27th 2018