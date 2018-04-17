The Lethal Weapon cops are back! But not in the form of Mel Gibson and Danny Glover. The new Fox TV comedy-drama series instead follows a rebooted version of LAPD duo Riggs and Murtaugh. Here’s all you need to know about the series now being broadcast on ITV…

What time is Lethal Weapon on TV tonight?

Lethal Weapon is on ITV at 9pm on Fridays.

What can I expect from the next episode?

The great thing about this series is how it can be a very blunt instrument one minute, bludgeoning us with heavy-handed storylines, then a delicate scalpel the next, cutting to the heart of its characters. Both sides are on show here in a story that also delivers a couple of moments of gorgeous comic timing worthy of a sitcom. The main plotline (and the cases-of-the-week increasingly feel like distractions) has Riggs and Murtaugh visiting yet another hostile bar full of bikers and thugs. “Why can’t we ever get sent into, like, a petting zoo?” wonders Murtaugh, reasonably enough. And for connoisseurs of Riggs’s messed-up psyche, there’s a whopping revelation on the source of his anger. Review by David Butcher Who’s in the cast?

Clayne Crawford takes on the Mel Gibson role of Martin Riggs, a Navy SEAL-turned-police officer from El Paso, Texas. And Damon Wayans is Danny Glover’s senior detective Roger Murtaugh.

How do the cast members feel about rebooting the classic franchise?

A brilliantly precisely question there. And – would you believe it – one we’ve got an answer for. Turns out Crawford felt very uneasy about bringing the budding cops back to screen. He told Radio Times: “I felt it was disrespectful to try and capture lightning in a bottle twice – that movie was so special, you couldn’t duplicate it”. You can see our full interview here.