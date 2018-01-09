Live football on TV

Email to a friend

Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond

Tuesday 9th January

Manchester City v Bristol City

Carabao Cup semi-final (1st Leg)

Kick off is at 7.45pm

Live coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football

Nice v Monaco

Coupe de la Ligue quarter-final

Kick off is at 8pm

Live coverage on BT Sport 2

Wednesday 10th January

Chelsea v Arsenal

Carabao Cup semi-final (1st Leg)

Kick off is at 7.45pm

Live coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football

Amiens SC v PSG

Coupe de la Ligue quarter-final

Kick off is at 8pm

Live coverage on BT Sport 2

Friday 12th January

Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich

Bundesliga

Kick off is at 7.30pm

Live coverage on BT Sport 3

Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday

Championship

Kick off is at 7.45 pm

Live coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football