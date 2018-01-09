Live football on TV
Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond
Tuesday 9th January
Manchester City v Bristol City
Carabao Cup semi-final (1st Leg)
Kick off is at 7.45pm
Live coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football
Nice v Monaco
Coupe de la Ligue quarter-final
Kick off is at 8pm
Live coverage on BT Sport 2
Wednesday 10th January
Chelsea v Arsenal
Carabao Cup semi-final (1st Leg)
Kick off is at 7.45pm
Live coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football
Amiens SC v PSG
Coupe de la Ligue quarter-final
Kick off is at 8pm
Live coverage on BT Sport 2
Friday 12th January
Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
Kick off is at 7.30pm
Live coverage on BT Sport 3
Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday
Championship
Kick off is at 7.45 pm
Live coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football