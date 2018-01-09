Accessibility Links

News
Live football on TV

Live football on TV

Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond

104828

Tuesday 9th January

Manchester City v Bristol City

Carabao Cup semi-final (1st Leg)

Kick off is at 7.45pm

Live coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football

Nice v Monaco

Coupe de la Ligue quarter-final

Kick off is at 8pm

Live coverage on BT Sport 2

Wednesday 10th January

Chelsea v Arsenal

Carabao Cup semi-final (1st Leg)

Kick off is at 7.45pm

Live coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football

Amiens SC v PSG

Coupe de la Ligue quarter-final

Kick off is at 8pm

Live coverage on BT Sport 2

Friday 12th January

Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich

Bundesliga

Kick off is at 7.30pm

Live coverage on BT Sport 3

Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday

Championship

Kick off is at 7.45 pm

Live coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football

All about Live FA Cup Football

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

