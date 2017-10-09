7 things to look forward to in Outlander season 3 episode 6

Outlander season three continues this week, airing on Sunday 15th October in the US and on Amazon Prime Video in the UK on Monday 16th October.

Find out what to expect with our spoiler-free preview of season three episode six.

1. We’ll be spending a little more time in Claire and Jamie’s world

Ron Moore promised us an extra-long reunion episode and he wasn’t kidding. We’ve got about 75 minutes worth of Outlander drama coming our way in episode six.

2. Because they’ve got a LOT to talk about

It’s been 20 years since the pair last set eyes on each other and so much has happened in their two decades apart. It’s going to take quite some time for them to catch up – and unlike us they don’t have the luxury of a back catalogue of episodes to stream.

3. Jamie’s keeping some secrets

All is not what it seems with Mr Fraser – what’s he hiding from his wife? And what’s he really up to in that print shop anyway?

4. And Claire’s got some BIG news to share

The last time Jamie saw Claire she was heavily pregnant with Brianna. How will he take the news of his daughter’s survival? And will he be happy to hear who raised her?

5. There’s a bit of a to-do about swimwear

Let’s just say a bikini causes a miniature meltdown…

6. And someone loses their trousers

Outlander’s no stranger to a ‘no pants party’, but on this particular occasion the britches are discarded in rather, err, interesting circumstances.

7. But who cares about any of that? It’s finally time to get the pair back together

Sit back, relax and enjoy the reunion.