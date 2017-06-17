What time is Pitch Battle on TV this week?

The first episode of this group talent show with a twist will air at 7:30pm on BBC 1 on Saturday the 17th June.

How does the show work?

Bringing hit film Pitch Perfect to life Pitch Battle puts singing groups of up to 25 members against each other in an a capella singing contest with the opportunity for the overall winning group to win £50,000.

A total of 30 groups will challenge each other across 5 different heats, and the winner of each week will advance to the live finals, as well as the Judges’ Wildcard, where the judges will pick another group from any of the 5 weeks to compete in the final round.

Who’s judging?

Gareth Malone and US singer/songwriter will be Pitch Battle’s resident judges, as well as a different guest judge each weekend. This weekend Gareth and Kelis will be joined alongside American singer Bebe Rexha.

Who’s presenting?

Mel Giedroyc will be fronting the series.

Is there a trailer?

If you can’t wait any longer watch the video below to get a taste of Pitch Battle.