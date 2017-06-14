The BBC has decided to replace the original opening episode of new Saturday night singing series Pitch Battle in light of the tragic events at London’s Grenfell Tower.

The broadcaster announced that it would be changing the episode order of its new singing entertainment series – due to begin this Saturday – as the themes and some of the song lyrics featured in the original opening episode would not be appropriate to broadcast so close to the tragedy.

A fire engulfed the West London tower block in the early hours of Wednesday 14th June; the Metropolitan police said on Wednesday evening that 12 people had died, with more than 50 people being treated in hospital.

A BBC spokesperson explained to RadioTimes.com that due to the themes of the original opening episode, the order of the series had been changed: "Following the tragic fire in London today, due to song lyrics and themes, the decision has been taken to replace the original opening episode of Pitch Battle with another episode."

The new series kicks off with five qualifying rounds, during which singing groups battle it out for the chance to win a place in the final, with £50,000 up for grabs.

Each episode will feature a 'showstopper' performance followed by a themed 'riff-off'. It is understood that the first heat, featuring guest judge Bebe Rhexa, will now be shown next Saturday 24th June.

The series will now kick off with an episode featuring guest judge Will Young.

Pitch Battle debuts on Saturday June 17th on BBC1 at 7.30pm