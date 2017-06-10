Glenne Headly, who starred in the classic comedy film Dirty Rotten Scoundrels alongside Michael Caine and Steve Martin, has died aged 62.

Leading the tributes, Martin praised Headly's "comic genius" and remembered her as a "beloved friend". Co-stars and fans including Tom Hanks and Ryan Reynolds have also posted heart-felt messages online as they remember this prolific actress.

Emmy-nominated American actress Headly was an early member of Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre Company and was once married to John Malkovich. She built her reputation on a long line of supporting parts, starring in The Night Of, Lonesome Dove, Bastard Out of Carolina, Woody Allen's The Purple Rose and also What's the Worst that Could Happen.

On the more serious end of the movie spectrum, Headly starred in Mr Holland's Opus and also played Emma Watson's mother in recent film The Circle.

Steve Martin, who co-starred with Headly in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, And the Band Played On, and Sgt. Bilko, led tributes to the late actress.

Our household mourns the sudden loss of beloved friend, actress, and comic genius, Glenne Headly. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) June 9, 2017

Tom Hanks added a heartfelt message...

Terribly sad to learn of Glenne Headly passing. Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) June 9, 2017

In fact, the actress had a lot of admirers in Hollywood.

Sad to hear of Glenne Headly’s passing. A kind and funny original. Sympathy for her family. — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) June 9, 2017

Rest In Peace, Glenne Headly, you brilliant woman...

You were one of the greats. Sending love and strength to your loved ones. — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) June 9, 2017

Headly's long-time friends and former co-stars also paid tribute, with everyone from Ryan Reynolds to Madeline Zima praising her generous spirit and kindness on set.

RIP the beautiful Glenne Headly. So charming, talented and kind. My first, "movie mom". — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 9, 2017

Mourning the loss of an extreme talent and generous artist thank you,working beside u & Tom was a defining moment in my life #glenneheadly pic.twitter.com/KSxJSjmC48 — madeline zima (@madelinezima1) June 9, 2017

RIP to my favorite movie mom Glenne Headly, I feel lucky to have met you. pic.twitter.com/tkGvtiyHiw — Briana Venskus (@TheVenskus) June 9, 2017

At 15 it was clear Glenne Headly was touched by the gods. My deep condolences to her family & loved ones. Sleep in peace Glenne "Aimee" — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) June 10, 2017

Glenne Headly was always GREAT. I had the honor of working with her, & am deeply saddened that she's gone. My thoughts are with her family — Marg Helgenberger (@MargHelgen) June 9, 2017

Heartbroken over the loss of my friend Glenne Headly. Please honor her memory by supporting one of her charities. https://t.co/YGOEE1fBPz — saul rubinek (@saulrubinek) June 9, 2017