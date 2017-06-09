So, election night finally came and went. And it was weirder than we could have imagined. Not only did the country vote for a poll-defying hung parliament, but viewers were treated to hours of oddities that made all those weeks of campaigning worth it.

Firstly, BBC stalwart David Dimbleby was upstaged by a rogue fly live on air.

Here is the thrilling moment a fly landed on David Dimbleby's face LIVE #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/Z9BGBjcNfv — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) June 8, 2017

And over on ITV, viewers noticed MP-turned-political-pundit George Osborne laying out all the sass come the surprising exit poll result…

Get yourself a girl that looks at you the way George Osborne looks at exit polls. pic.twitter.com/qZjQHkZLht — Simon Parkin (@SimonParkin) June 8, 2017

I cannot stop thinking about how sassy @George_Osborne is tonight pic.twitter.com/2YpKxq8i3q — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) June 9, 2017

While back on the BBC, exit poll analysis from psephology professor John Curtice went a tad Shakespeare.

While waiting for results, John Curtice & David Dimbleby decide to act out 'Romeo & Juliet' in the BBC Studio. #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/X6tlMxqnK9 — Michael Gray (@GrayInGlasgow) June 8, 2017

That’s before the camera shifted to green screen guru Jeremy Vine, who presented results from a virtual House of Commons. Because why the hell not?

.@theJeremyVine sitting on a virtual bench. It is 530am. What is real? Who am I? pic.twitter.com/sEDNXn89Ow — Ed Brown (@Edsbrown) June 9, 2017

'And now we go to Jeremy Vine' pic.twitter.com/Z22GP3bolE — Claws Four 🐱 (@onesidedswedge) June 8, 2017

If Jeremy Vine isn't frolicking in a CGI field of wheat within the hour, I am going to BE VERY DISAPPOINTED GUYS #BBCelection — Rick Edwards (@rickedwards1) June 8, 2017

Back at the count, Jeremy Corbyn celebrated his night in style, sharing a high-five with Emily Thornberry. Well, we think that was the intention...

But this was nothing compared to the brilliance spotted at Theresa May’s count in Maidenhead…

This is the worst character select screen ever #BBCelection pic.twitter.com/31wZMLYtXu — Danny O'Dwyer (@dannyodwyer) June 9, 2017

This line-up included Lord Buckethead, a candidate who garnered support from 249 voters with his pledges to reintroduce Ceefax and transform Birmingham into a star base.

PHOTOS LIKE THIS MAKE ME FEEL PROUD TO BE BRITISH pic.twitter.com/SbYviRW9VI — Rick Edwards (@rickedwards1) June 9, 2017

Prime Minister Theresa May speaks while her electoral rival Lord Buckethead looks on. Truly, democracy is a beautiful thing. pic.twitter.com/6lQqeD5xb0 — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) June 9, 2017

The Prime Minister (at the time of writing) also had to share the vote with a man dressed as Elmo.

What do Elmo and a space lord have in common? They competed against Theresa May for her parliamentary seat #GE2017 https://t.co/b509ctOHrl pic.twitter.com/7f5DhrD4oA — CNN (@CNN) June 9, 2017

While over in Barrow and Westmorland, Tim Farron managed to beat off competition from Mr Fishfinger.

Mr Fishfinger stood against Lib Dem leader Tim Farron and won 309 votes. Mr Farron won the seat though #GE2017 https://t.co/YlW4oaBWpl pic.twitter.com/DGMem7hMIN — BBC News England (@BBCEngland) June 9, 2017

And then Labour’s Clive Lewis gave a, shall we say, enthusiastic reaction to keeping his seat.

Even Dimbleby got overly excited by the results, getting caught saying “bloody hell!” live on air…

Here's Dimbleby not realising his mic was up and accidentally saying "bloody hell" when the results came in #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/sgP4E5DCW5 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) June 9, 2017

But he wasn’t the only BBC presenter to suffer a slip of the tongue…

Take a bow election night, you've earned it.