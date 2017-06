Jeremy Corbyn won't care, neither will his unwitting victim Emily Thornberry, they've just confounded all expectations with a huge shift from Conservative to Labour in the general election. Which makes watching this truly epic fail of a high five all the sweeter – it's almost celebratory in its awfulness.

Prepare to laugh and cringe in equal measure...

Worst high 5 of all time...? pic.twitter.com/XyIE5oYt7H — Dan Hewitt (@danhewittsky) June 9, 2017

See? Always good to keep abreast of politics...