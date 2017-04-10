After shooting from relative obscurity to a lead role in one of the biggest shows on TV, the sky’s the limit for new Doctor Who companion Pearl Mackie – and she’s already got her eyes set on one of cinema’s juiciest roles.

“I’d quite like to play James Bond,” the 29-year-old actress, who plays Bill Potts in the BBC sci-fi series told RadioTimes.com and other journalists. “I just thought of that earlier.”

When asked if she meant she’d like to play a female “Jane” Bond, she quickly cut in: “Nah nah, James. If I can be called Bill, I can be called James!

“I don’t know…I think that some of the best things that are out there haven’t been written yet. So I wouldn’t like to say anything too defining.”

“There’s so many wonderful people out there that I’d like to play,” Mackie added, “and so many characters that don’t exist yet that I’d like to play.

“For me it’s just about playing characters with depth that have interesting stories to tell, that maybe approach things in a way that you haven’t seen before.”

Sounds like there are plenty of interesting roles in the actress’ future – but for now, we can only hope Mackie’s Bill has her own licence to thrill.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Saturday 15th April at 7.20pm