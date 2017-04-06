John Simm is returning to BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who as The Master, it has been confirmed.

The actor last played the evil Time Lord in 2009/2010 special The End of Time opposite David Tennant's Doctor, before regenerating offscreen into Michelle Gomez’s new incarnation Missy.

“I can confirm that it’s true, thanks to the power of time travel I’m back,” Simm said. “It’s always a pleasure to work with this great team of people and I can’t wait for you all to see what The Master gets up to in the next series.”

Steven Moffat, writer and executive producer, added: "Nothing stays secret for long on Doctor Who but you'll have to wait a little bit longer to see exactly what The Master is up to and how he makes his return to face the Doctor.

“It’s been a huge pleasure to have fan favourites John Simm and Michelle Gomez face to face in the same role! It’s not often you get to see a solo personality clash."

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Saturday 15th April at 7:20pm