Another official Doctor Who teaser trailer made by series fan and YouTuber John Smith VFX has arrived, and it’s showing off the Doctor’s greatest physical assets – his two hearts (well, that and the haircut).

New companion Pearl Mackie narrates over a stylised X-ray of Peter Capaldi’s Time Lord, “He doesn’t have super strength or X-Ray vision…he’s got an extra heart.”

As with some previous teasers for the upcoming series, this quote has its origins in comments made by outgoing showrunner Steven Moffat back in 2013, with the writer apparently bringing his favourite definition of the Doctor to life for his final series.

“A lot of our heroes depress me. But you know, when they made this particular hero, they didn't give him a gun, they gave him a screwdriver to fix things,” he said at the time at the Doctor Who Celebration.

“They didn't give him a tank or a warship or an X-wing fighter, they gave him a call box from which you can call for help. And they didn't give him a superpower or pointy ears or a heat ray... they gave him two hearts.

“And that's an extraordinary thing. There will never come a time when we don't need a hero like the Doctor.”

It’s unclear as to whether more teasers based on these ideas of the Doctor’s good qualities are incoming – pretty much all of the quote has been cannibalised by this point – but it’s still the perfect summation of a character Doctor Who fans know and love.

In other words, we <3 <3 this whole thing.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Saturday 15th April at 7:20pm