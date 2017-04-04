It’s less than a fortnight until Doctor Who returns (and less than a week until Peter Capaldi and Pearl Mackie talk series 10 at the Radio Times Television Festival) so there’s never been a better time to speculate about what’s to come in series 10.

It’s been too long since we last went on a full series of adventures in space and time, so Radio Times went behind the scenes at the BBC’s Cardiff studios to get a few visual clues about the Doctor and Bill’s adventures.

Clue 1: Dynamite and a big red presidential button.

Clue 2: A forbidden number.

Clue 3: A copy of Northanger Abbey - is Bill an Austen fan?

Clue 4: A masterful example of a milliner’s craft.

Clue 5: Just the right helmet for an airtight situation.

Clue 6: A bill of fare...or should that be fair?

Clue 7: The perfect thing for tuning into special vibrations.

Clue 8: Retro weaponry for a disco era returning foe.

Clue 9: A snoozing emoji, but is there anything to smile about?

Clue 10: Steampunk chic or bygone tech?

Clue 11: Roman artefacts or something more?

Clue 12: The shape of surroundings.

Clue 13: Bonus clue! Set a course...

We’ve done some sleuthing ourselves – here’s what we think the clues might hint at. Leave your own theories in the comments below.

