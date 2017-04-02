Nobody’s perfect, not even a world-saving Time Lord from Gallifrey – and Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi apparently wishes fans of his sci-fi drama would remember that, expressing frustration at certain viewers’ criticisms of the series and head writer Steven Moffat.

“I think we’ve done great stuff,” the Scottish actor told SFX for their 286th issue. “I think Steven’s fabulous.

“I don’t know why people have a go at him, why they call him a misogynist. I don’t understand that at all. I think he’s a brilliant writer."

Capaldi, who will appear alongside Moffat to give fans a sneak preview of the new series and new companion Pearl Mackie at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival next weekend, went on to echo comments made by the screenwriter this week about the BBC series’ relatively low budget, suggesting that the constraints can hold the production back from greatness.

“The fact of the matter is any show that’s making 12 episodes a year, with these budgets and under these circumstances, not every [episode] is going to be fantastic,” he said. “And certainly not every [episode] is going to be to everyone’s tastes.

“Fandom is so rich and diverse that you’re absolutely guaranteed to be disliked by a whole pile of people somewhere.

“But I think he’s done amazing stuff,” Capaldi concluded.

“To push the envelope of what Doctor Who can be, while hanging onto it, is hard, especially when it’s so successful it becomes a victim of its own success, because as a kind of brand it’s encouraged to do the same thing.”

The same, but different – not a bad slogan for Capaldi and Moffat’s final days together on Doctor Who, before they Vworp off into the sunset.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Saturday 15th April