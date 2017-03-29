Peter Capaldi will appear on the Graham Norton Show next month to discuss his decision to leave his role on Doctor Who.

Capaldi – who has been custodian of the Tardis since the end of 2013 – announced in January that he would be leaving the BBC1 sci-fi series, making his final appearance in the 2017 Christmas special.

He will stop by for a chat with Graham on Friday 14th April and will be taking his spot on the sofa alongside actor, director and producer Warren Beatty – who was famously caught up in this year's Oscars mix-up – The Durrells star Keeley Hawes, Miranda Hart, who is playing Miss Hannigan in Annie, and The Voice coach Jennifer Hudson.

The episode marks the second in the latest series of the Graham Norton Show which returns to BBC1 next Friday (7th April).

New episodes of Doctor Who will begin airing on Saturday 15th April.