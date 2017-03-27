Sorry folks, it's that time of year again: the tense, nervous wait to see if your favourite show has been renewed or cancelled. You may be one of the lucky ones, hooked on the sort of big hitter that TV execs barely think twice about before hitting the green light for another run.

But spare a thought for those bracing themselves for the prospect of cancellation – will the shows "on the bubble" (in US TV speak) live on for another year, or will they be consigned to the rubbish heap? An anxious few months lie ahead – and while us Brits are on the other side of the Atlantic, it doesn't mean we're any less attached to our favourite series, whether they be Suits, Scandal or Stranger Things.

So – to give you a comprehensive look at where your show stands – we've listed all the biggest series, network by network, and will be constantly updating the status of each. Read on to see news of your favourite – and don't forget to check back for updates...

ABC

American Crime: SEASON 3 PREMIERES MARCH 2017

The Bachelor: NO DECISION

black-ish: NO DECISION

The Catch: SEASON 2 PREMIERES MARCH 2017

Conviction: CANCELLATION EXPECTED

Dancing With the Stars: NO DECISION

Designated Survivor: NO DECISION

Fresh Off the Boat: NO DECISION

The Goldbergs: NO DECISION

Grey's Anatomy: RENEWED

How to Get Away With Murder: RENEWED

Last Man Standing: NO DECISION

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: NO DECISION

The Middle: RENEWED

Mistresses: CANCELLED

Modern Family: NO DECISION

Notorious: CANCELLATION EXPECTED

Once Upon a Time: NO DECISION

Quantico: NO DECISION

The Real O'Neals: NO DECISION

Scandal: RENEWED

Secrets and Lies: NO DECISION

Shark Tank: NO DECISION

Speechless: NO DECISION

Next page: CBS