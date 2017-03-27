Take That’s Gary Barlow has confirmed that he has a role in upcoming Star Wars movie The Last Jedi, following reports last year that he’d filmed a special cameo for the sci-fi sequel (potentially alongside Tom Hardy and Princes William and Harry).

“I’m not a stormtrooper, but I am in it,” Barlow said on ITV’s Lorraine.

“Now I’ve said that, I’ll probably be out. I think the Star Wars people are so strict about what information [is out there]. So me saying that, I’ve probably just done myself out of a role.”

We’re sure he’s just kidding (ITV apparently did check they could air the news with Star Wars bosses beforehand), so we can definitely expect to see Barlow hanging out with Luke Skywalker et al this December, marking what we can only assume will be the first of many Let it Shine/Star Wars crossovers.

We’ll leave it up to the fans to decide whether so many celebrity cameos in Star Wars are a good thing – we’ve previously wondered whether fans or even FRIENDLY JOURNALISTS COUGH COUGH might be better suited for one-off appearances – but if Gary can sort out getting his bandmates a role or two as well (Mark Owen as an Ewok, anyone?) we’re sure it’ll all have been worth it.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released in the UK on the 15th December