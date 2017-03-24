Star Wars: The Last Jedi will not be changed in the wake of Carrie Fisher's death, Disney boss Bob Iger has confirmed.

Fisher had finished shooting Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi in the role of Princess Leia when she died in December, aged 60.

Iger said that Fisher appears “throughout” the film and that "her performance, which we're really pleased with, remains as it was", according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Speaking to a conference at the University of Southern California, the Disney boss said that "we had to deal with tragedy at the end of 2016” with Fisher’s death and “we are not changing VIII to deal with her passing”.

Iger said that last year's spin-off movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story featured characters which were "digitally created" including Grand Moff Tarkin, originally played by Peter Cushing, who passed away in 1994.

“We are not doing that with Carrie,” he said.

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi will be released on 15th December 2017