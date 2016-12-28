At first a devastated Mark Hamill said he had "no words" about the death of his Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher before finally offering a heartfelt tribute to his “beloved space-twin":

He wrote on Twitter, "It's never easy to lose such a vital, irreplaceable member of the family, but this is downright heartbreaking. Carrie was one-of-a-kind who belonged to us all – whether she liked it or not. She was OUR Princess, damn it, and the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely independent & ferociously funny, take-charge woman who took our collective breath away.

"Determined & tough, but with a vulnerability that made you root for her & want her to succeed & be happy. She played such a crucial role in my professional & personal life, & both would have been far emptier without her. I am grateful for the laughter, the wisdom, the kindness & even the bratty, self-indulgent crap my beloved space-twin gave me through the years. Thanks Carrie. I love you, mh

This followed a moving tweet in which he first reacted to the news:

Harrison Ford, who played Han Solo to Fisher's Princess Leia, released a statement which said: "Carrie was one-of-a-kind... brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life bravely... My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her Mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her."

This year, Fisher revealed in her memoir that she and Ford were having an affair during filming in the 1970s.

Star Wars creator George Lucas also said in a statement: "Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives. She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colorful personality that everyone loved.

"In Star Wars she was our great and powerful princess - feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult that most people might think. My heart and prayers are with Billie, Debbie and all Carrie's family, friends and fans. She will be missed by all."

Another Star Wars veteran, Billy Dee Williams who played Han Solo's friend Lando Calrissian, wrote on Twitter: 'I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!'

Anthony Daniels, who played C-3PO wrote:

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) 27 December 2016

Peter Mayhew, the Chewbacca actor, said:

There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/GgIeYGeMt9 — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) 27 December 2016

Force Awakens director JJ Abrams shared a handwritten note: which said:

British actor Warwick Davis, who played the Ewok scout and warrior Wicket in Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, recalled the kindness shown to him by Fisher while making the movie: