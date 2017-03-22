Just when we all thought we’d finally stopped feeling like a human-sized slice of panettone, Mariah Carey has brought all those festive vibes back by dropping a trailer for All I Want For Christmas: The Movie.

The animated film, entitled Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You and based on her 1994 hit, will arrive in the 2017 holiday season and go straight to DVD. But we all know there’s nothing wrong with that.

My song is becoming a movie! You’re the first to hear about this exciting news! Follow @AllIWantMovie for more updates. #AllIWantMovie pic.twitter.com/vb1j75eGZk — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 21, 2017

Carey has produced and narrates the cartoon story about a young Mariah’s dream to find a “darling little puppy” under her Christmas tree.

The film will follow her as she pet-sits Jack, a “scraggly rascal” of a dog, to prove that she is grown up enough to have a puppy for Christmas. "Naughty Jack turns Mariah and her family's Christmas preparations upside down in hilarious ways,” according to Universal Pictures.

Carey is just happy to be passing on the important narrative of the track. "I am thrilled to be able to bring the story of the song to new generations of families," she said. Where would we be without you, Mariah?

All I Want for Christmas is You will also feature the voices of Henry Winkler (Happy Days), Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Keiko Agena (Gilmore Girls).

Carey's previous movie roles include The Lego Batman Movie, Precious and Glitter.

Here's the original music video to remind you of all the obvious reasons why this song is being made into a feature-length film.