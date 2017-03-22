Academy Award winner Benedict Cumberbatch. Just sounds right, doesn't it? Well, the Sherlock star could be among the A-listers gracing the red carpet outside Hollywood's Dolby Theatre next year for his new film The Current War.

He’s slated to play Thomas Edison, the American who patented the long-lasting, practical electric light bulb (fun fact: Briton Joseph Swan is credited by most scientists as inventing the first lightbulb). Cumberbatch’s character will face off against George Westinghouse – played by Michael Shannon ­– in the race to bring electricity to the American people.

So, why the awards hype already? The Current War (gettit?) is due for a VERY Oscar-friendly release date of Friday December 22 in the US, suggesting the movie should arrive in UK cinemas in January 2018. It’s around that time of year that films such as the six-time Oscar-winning La La Land have been released, trying to catch the eye of Academy members about to vote for the award winners.

Cumberbatch as Thomas Edison

It wouldn't be the first time Cumberbatch was up for an Oscar, though. He scored a nomination in 2014 for his role as Alan Turing in The Imitation Game, but lost to Eddie Redmayne for The Theory of Everything.

However, this release date indicates that the studio behind The Current War, The Weinstein Company, are feeling confident that Cumberbatch will pull out a winning performance – even though filming is still ongoing.

And the movie is also filled with plenty of talent: Current War also stars Katherine Waterston, Nicholas Hoult, Tom Holland and Matthew Macfadyen.

However, we've got our eye on bright spark Cumberbatch to lead the awards charge (sorry).