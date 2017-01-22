Benedict Cumberbatch has a habit of transforming into very clever people. First he played Stephen Hawking, then he portrayed Vincent Van Gogh and last year he made the Oscars shortlist for his performance as Alan Turing in The Imitation Game.

So it only makes sense that he's moved on to another genius for his latest project. This time around the Sherlock actor will be playing Thomas Edison – the man who invented the phonograph, an early version of a motion picture camera and, above all, the lightbulb. We owe him a LOT.

The Current War will show the rivalry between Edison and George Westinghouse (played by Michael Shannon) to "create a marketable and sustainable electricity system" in 19th century America.

Joining the two actors on the film are Fantastic Beasts star Katherine Waterston, new Spider-Man Tom Holland, Ripper Street's Matthew Macfadyen and X-Men star Nicholas Hoult.

And today brings us the very first picture of Cumberbatch in character, dressed rather smartly...

But while his Edison's edifice is quite austere, footage has emerged of the actor breaking into dance on the set of the film. One minute he's addressing the crowd, the next he's breaking out some fancy moves.

When it comes to Cumberbatch, we wouldn't expect anything less...