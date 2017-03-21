April sees the premiere of Sky Atlantic’s lavish new Idris Elba, Freida Pinto and Babou Ceesay drama series Guerrilla, set among the Black Power movement in London in the early 1970s.

But you can catch it before anyone else at next month’s Radio Times Television Festival where it will close the three-day event in an exclusive gala screening followed by a panel discussion with Pinto and Ceesay who play the politically active lovers Jas and Marcus.

Book tickets: Closing Night Gala: UK premiere – Guerrilla

A fascinating drama from the pen of John Ridley (who won an Oscar for his screenplay for 12 Years a Slave), Guerrilla imagines the movement taking up an armed struggle in the face of a special Metropolitan Police Unit designed to stir up trouble against the activists using officers recruited from Apartheid South Africa.

“This show isn’t timely it’s timeless,” Ridley tells RadioTimes.com

Tickets £16, concession £12 (Members pay £1.70 less) – find out more at the BFI website.