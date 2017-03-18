Hit Phoebe Waller-Bridge comedy Fleabag will be back for a second series, the writer has assured RadioTimes.com.

Speaking at the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards, Waller-Bridge revealed that she was only keen to bring the blackly comic story back if she had a "an idea that was good enough".

“I think I have one,” she says, although she won't reveal what that is. However she added that the plan is to shoot another series in November for an expected broadcast in 2018. “We are all trying to make it work and have the same team back.”

Series one of the darkly comic tale of a mischievous and troubled young woman ended with Waller-Bridge’s eponymous Fleabag still at a crossroads in her life following a startling revelation concerning her late friend and business partner Boo (Jenny Rainsford).

Other characters in the acclaimed comedy included Fleabag's uptight sister Claire (Sian Clifford), her emotionally needy ex-boyfriend played by Hugh Skinner, her ambivalent dad (Bill Paterson) and her passive-aggressive step-mum (Olivia Colman).

Speaking before the broadcast of the comedy, Waller-Bridge indicated that the show was written with a second series in mind.

“We cracked it open so that she would be able to have a life beyond it and also there are so many more stories and story strands and character strands come out of this series,” she said.

Fleabag originated from a one-woman stage show of the same name which Waller-Bridge brought back to London's Soho Theatre following the sensational success of the TV show.