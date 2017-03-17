The new Beauty and the Beast soundtrack features all your favourite tracks, from Be Our Guest to Gaston and Belle, but it also has some new tunes up its sleeve, penned by original composer Alan Menken and Tim Rice. Our Song Lives On is sung by Belle and her father before it’s reprised by none other than Celine Dion over the end credits (which are gorgeous, by the way. Don’t go rushing out of the cinema when the film ends). There’s also For Evermore – a number performed by Dan Stevens as the Beast – and Days in the Sun which sees Belle and the household objects mourning the lives they once had.

Beauty and the Beast is released in cinemas on 17th March