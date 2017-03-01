Beauty and The Beast is set to make history for Disney by becoming the studio’s first film to feature what the director describes as an “exclusively gay moment”.

In an interview with Attitude magazine, Bill Condon revealed that Josh Gad’s character Le Fou will struggle with his feelings for Gaston (Luke Evans) in the upcoming live-action remake of the 1991 classic.

“LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston,” Condon said.

“He’s confused about what he wants. It’s somebody who’s just realising that he has these feelings. And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it,” the director continued.

“And that’s what has its pay-off at the end, which I don’t want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie.”

Full details of the pair’s storyline have yet to be revealed, but we do know they have a cracking time singing Gaston down the pub.

Take a sneak peek here.

Beauty and The Beast opens in UK cinemas on March 17th