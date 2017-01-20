As if we couldn't be more excited about Beauty and the Beast, now it's been announced that Celine Dion will be recording a brand new song for the film.

The track is called How Does a Moment Last Forever and is described as an “emotional ballad about holding onto life’s precious moments”.

Dion said of her involvement in the Emma Watson and Dan Stevens movie: “Being a part of the original Beauty and the Beast was such a magical experience in my life and I'm truly honored to be a part of this film again."

The news is particularly special, as it was over 25 years ago when Dion originally recorded a duet with Peabo Bryson for the title track of the 1991 Beauty and the Beast film.

The new song will be written by composer Alan Menken and lyricist Tim Rice, frequent collaborators on Disney movies who worked together on the music for the original Beauty and the Beast.

It was previously confirmed that Ariana Grande and John Legend will be performing the title track in the new movie, while Watson recently revealed that she turned down the role of Cinderella that later went to Lily James owing to the fact that she thought Belle was a better female role model.

The soundtrack for Beauty and the Beast will be released on 10 March and the movie will be hitting cinemas on 17 March.