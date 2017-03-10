They're both known for protecting us mere mortals from all manner of evil, but could Buffy and the Doctor have a lot more in common than we first thought?

Could Doctor Who and Buffy The Vampire Slayer in fact share the same universe? Some fans certainly think so – time to examine the evidence.

1. First things first, their enemies look rather similar

Take The Silence for example...

Awfully similar to The Gentlemen.

Who could easily be related to The Whisper Men...

And remember the classic Silurians?

They could be cousins of The Gill Men.

Meanwhile, we're guessing there was a stowaway from Planet of the Spiders...

Because Buffy basically had to live the same nightmare as Sarah Jane when she opened the Gavrok box.

And when you're talking about a box named after the leader of classic Who's nefarious Bannermen, there's bound to be trouble.

2. The Hellmouth sounds rather similar to The Rift and those cracks in time...

There was a good reason the V is for Vampires tour – mentioned in Doctor Who short story Possum Kingdom – parked its caravans on the main street in Sunnydale: there was a giant nasty crack in the ground called the Hellmouth allowing all sorts of things to creep through.

If only someone had told Buffy all you had to do was blow up a Tardis or sacrifice a 19th century Welsh girl called Gwyneth to sort it out.

It's no wonder Spike had to come all the way to Cardiff to set things straight.