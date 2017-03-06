The BBC will not be commissioning another series of daytime drama The Coroner.

The Corporation confirmed the news with the following statement: “After two fantastic series, The Coroner won’t be returning as we look for opportunities to bring through new programmes for the BBC1 daytime audience. We’d like to thank the brilliant cast and production team for all of their hard work.”

One of the drama's stars Beatie Edney said that the news was a "shame".

Just heard there won't be a third series of #TheCoroner on @BBCOne. As it's been so successful it seems a shame. — Beatie Edney (@beatieedney) March 2, 2017

The hit daytime show stars Claire Goose as single mum Jane Kennedy who returns to her hometown of Lighthaven in south Devon to investigate murders alongside former childhood sweetheart Detective Sergeant Davey Higgins (Matt Bardock).

Edney, who also plays Ross’ servant Prudie Paynter in Poldark, plays Jane’s mother Judith. Also starring in the drama is Ivan Kaye as local publican Mick Sturrock.

Two series of the drama, created by Sally Abbott, have aired so far on BBC1, comprising twenty episodes in total.

The writer said that she based the characters of Jane and Davey on the unresolved sexual tension between Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracey in the 1949 film Adam’s Rib.