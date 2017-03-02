Another day, another suggestion for who could take over when Peter Capaldi leaves Doctor Who, and this is quite a good one. How about Anthony Head, AKA kick-ass librarian Giles from Buffy the Vampire Slayer?

While chatting about the vacant Time Lord spot on today's Good Morning Britain, Head admitted he’d struggle to pass up the opportunity if offered it.

Quizzed about the possibility, he told hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard: “I don’t know, nobody’s asked, but I wouldn’t say no”, adding “Would anybody say no?”

Not us.

Head joins bookies' favourite Tilda Swindon and former Death in Paradise star Kris Marshall on what is becoming a very long list of candidates. Lucky there's plenty of room in the Tardis...