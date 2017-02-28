Ever since the Oscars organisers mistakenly handed the award for Best Picture to La La Land, before snatching it back and giving it to its rightful owner Moonlight, film fans have been coming up with more and more inventive ways to spoof the gaffe. And this is one of our favourites so far...

On Monday evening, well-loved independent cinema the Rio, in Dalston, east London, slipped in the first twenty seconds of La La Land before a screening of Moonlight, much to the delight of moviegoers...

"It was actually a teaser trailer, it wasn't the film, but we made it look like it was the film starting," a chuckling member of the Rio's staff told RadioTimes.com. "When they realised what was going on, the customers were clapping and cheering."

Props to @riocinema in #Dalston for playing the first 20 seconds of La La Land immediately before last night's screening of Moonlight pic.twitter.com/2ZLllrnPFq — Sophie Dukebox (@sophiedukebox) February 28, 2017

Respect to the Rio – a gag like that deserves an award of its own...