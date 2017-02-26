The Jump, Channel 4's injury-prone entertainment series, is back, and somehow the show has convinced another batch of celebrities to risk life and limb on the snowy slopes of Austria.

But which celebrities have already come off worse in the mad mountain challenge? Here is a (regularly updated) list of all the injured stars who have become victims of The Jump 2017.

The Made in Chelsea star became the latest casualty of the slopes after apparently dislocating his shoulder during training, though he's still competing in the series.

“I dislocated my shoulder… My shoulder popped clean out,” Spencer said after the accident. “It’s gone back in though.”

A near-miss, then...