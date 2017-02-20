Catastrophe stars and writers Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney say they consider the new series of their Channel 4 comedy to be a tribute to Carrie Fisher, who died shortly after finishing work filming it.

“She had a heart attack on the plane after she’d wrapped with us. It was so raw because we’d just seen her, and she was a wonderful person, just a great craic,” says Horgan in the new issue of Radio Times magazine.

“The whole thing is a tribute to her. It was an honour to have had her in the show at all, but now it’s also a responsibility to do her proud.”

Star Wars actress Fisher reprises her role as Mia, the waspish mother of Delaney’s character Rob, in the third series of Catastrophe, which begins airing at the end of the month. Delaney says her performance feels “poignant” and that he and Horgan had treasured being able to write for her.

“The stuff she does in this series is quite poignant. Thank God we were cognisant of the privilege of having her with us, so we always made sure we put our best foot forward whenever we wrote for her.”

Catastrophe returns to Channel 4 at 10pm on Tuesday 28th February

Read the full interviews with Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney in the new issue of Radio Times magazine, out on Tuesday in the shops and via iTunes