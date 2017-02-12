Tom Holland has won the EE Rising Star Award at the 2017 Bafta Film Awards, seeing off competition from the likes of Anya Taylor-Joy, Lucas Hedges, Ruth Negga and Laia Costa.

Holland snagged the gong after winning an open vote, the only Bafta Film Award determined in this manner, with members of the public encouraged to have their say over the past few weeks.

Holland made his name with early roles in BBC drama Wolf Hall, In the Heart of the Sea and The Impossible, before hitting international headlines when he was cast as fan-favourite teenage superhero Spider-Man. He made his debut as the wall-crawler in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, and will reprise the role in solo movie Spider-Man: Homecoming later this year.

The BAFTAs, hosted by Stephen Fry, were held at London's Royal Albert Hall and attended by the likes of Meryl Streep, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, JK Rowling, Mel Brooks, Nicole Kidman, Prince William and many, many more.