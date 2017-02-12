Damien Chazelle has proven that it pays to be a fool who dreams by picking up the award for Best Direction for his work on La La Land at the 2017 Baftas.

The man who gave us Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling's musical love letter to Hollywood toppled the likes of Ken Loach (I, Daniel Blake), Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea), Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals) and Denis Villeneuve (Arrival) to walk home with the coveted prize.

La La Land has been an enormous awards season success for the Whiplash director, with no less than 14 Academy Award nominations and several Golden Globes in the bag already.

The BAFTAs take place just before the Oscars and are considered a good indicator of the Academy's winners. Hosted by Stephen Fry and held at London's Royal Albert Hall, this year's ceremony was attended by the likes of Meryl Streep, JK Rowling, Mel Brooks, Nicole Kidman, Prince William and many, many more.

The Academy Awards will be held on February 26th in Los Angeles.