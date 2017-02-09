Peter Capaldi has announced he will stand down as the 12th Doctor at the end of the upcoming series 10 of Doctor Who, paving the way for incoming showrunner Chris Chibnall to choose a new actor or actress to lead his adventures in space and time when he takes over in 2018.

But who should take control of the Tardis controls? Will there finally be a female Doctor? Could an actor from an ethnic minority be chosen to take the lead?

The options are as infinite as the universe, which is why we have compiled some for you to peruse, discuss and debate over the following pages...

Kris Marshall

After four years on Death in Paradise, Kris Marshall leaves his cushy job filming in the Caribbean just as Peter Capaldi reveals he's quitting Doctor Who and we’re supposed to think that’s a coincidence? Ha! Marshall’s turn as the quirky but brilliant detective has certainly been enough to convince some fans he’d be perfect for the role of the Doctor.