Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson has said that the decision to schedule the drama against ITV period show Victoria last autumn was a “real shame”.

Speaking at the Radio Times Covers Party on Tuesday night, the actress who plays Ross Poldark's wife Demelza insisted that the audience shouldn’t have had to choose between the Cornish period drama and ITV's series starring Jenna Coleman as Queen Victoria.

“I think it’s a real shame that they came out at the same time. It doesn’t make any sense to me!” she said in the interview (below). “I think it did split the audience. At the end we were equal and that’s really good. I think Poldark pulled through.”

Poldark series 3: what should we expect? Watch the video below

As RadioTimes.com revealed last October, the BBC is considering airing series three earlier this year in order to avoid a scheduling clash this autumn with Victoria series two.

However, the Poldark star suggested in the video above that series two succeeded in raising the game on series one – and that there is even more to come in series three.

"I think series two was equally as interesting as series one, if not better. I think the storylines were stronger," said the actress.

"I think the public were able to connect with the characters better and see them on the journey of life and marriage and I think that’s more interesting than naked scything personally.”