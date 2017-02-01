And thus, after Peter Capaldi announced Gallifrey’s most important Time Lord would be regenerating at the end of series 10, the first and the oldest question in the universe was asked once more: Doctor Who?

The stars of the BBC’s sci-fi show are speaking out and the answer is: a woman, please. Billie Piper aka Rose Tyler has said a male 13th Doctor would “feel like a snub”, Capaldi himself has put forward Harry Potter actor Frances de la Tour as his pick to take the role, and now former Doctor Paul McGann has appeared to put forward his choice: Tilda Swinton.

McGann, who played the eighth incarnation of the Doctor in 1996’s Doctor Who TV film (and reprised the character ahead of the 50th anniversary special), asked fans to re-image the character in form of the Doctor Strange star in Joker-style make-up.

Imagine Capaldi regenerating into.. pic.twitter.com/m0OP6bYlEO — Paul McGann (@pauljmcgann) January 31, 2017

So, why take McGann’s tweet so seriously? Well, he's not alone. There are a lot of people suggesting the BBC should somehow rope the 56-year-old Hollywood talent into taking control of the Tardis.

It's time to start campaigning for Tilda Swinton as Doctor Who again. — Gall (@absurdism) February 1, 2017

I shall be spending the rest of the day thinking of Tilda Swinton as Doctor Who in an effort to regain my usual poise and equilibrium. — Piers Beckley (@piersb) February 1, 2017

Tilda Swinton is the Doctor I want and need with a bit of a mixture of Hartnell and Smith. 🙏 🙏 🙏 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/hcTLtUofwr — laura 🤔 (@psychologhost) January 31, 2017

Tilda Swinton, a perfect next Doctor Who pic.twitter.com/Eewiurc2JZ — Bob Caylor (@CaylorBob) February 1, 2017

Peter Capaldi is quitting #doctorwho. My vote for thirteen? TILDA SWINTON. — Joshua Goldberg (@wugmump) January 31, 2017

I'm officially launching my "Tilda Swinton for the next Doctor" campaign. #DoctorWho — J.P. Sloan (@J_P_Sloan) January 31, 2017

Considering what a well established star Swinton is, she’s certainly an outsider to become the next Tardis pilot, especially compared to our list of potential new Doctors. But hey, this is a show that regularly pits its lead against a species of whisk-wielding mini-tanks. Anything could happen.